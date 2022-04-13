National Fire Service Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme; all you need to know

April 14 is observed as National Service Day every year across India to pay homage to the brave firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while fighting the fires. The Day commemorates the 71 Fire Service personnel who lost their lives during an unfortunate and massive explosion at the Mumbai dockyard on April 14, 1944.

History:

During World War II, a major fire broke out on April 14, 1971, in the British freighter 'SS Fort Stikine' on Victoria dock at Bombay port in which 71 firefighters lost their lives to save lives and assets.

The ship was parked at the port on April 12 without any safety concerns but on April 14, it caught fire and was exploited due to the storage of 1,400 tonnes of explosives. The ship was razed by two giant blasts and its debris was dissipated in the surrounding areas.

The entire Victoria dock was abolished due to fire and explosion. In this catastrophe, approximately 800 to 1300 people lost their lives. The explosion’s intensity was tremendous. Consequently, the ravaging fire also destroyed some of the highly developed and economically workable areas of Bombay.

Theme:

Each year, the Directorate General Fire Services and Civil Defense publishes the theme for organizing various fire safety programs during the observance of Fire Services Week from 14th to 20th of April in order to educate the general public about the need to minimize losses from fires.

This year's theme for the National Fire Service Day is "Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity."

Significance:

Remembering the tragic incident at the Mumbai Dockyard, people pay their respect and homage to the outstanding firefighters for their incredible commitment and sacrifice.

To prevent such fire explosions in the future, and increase awareness among civilians and school children, several organisations conduct training, drills and rehearsals to ascertain the preparedness to fight fire emergencies.

Additionally, Fire service week is observed from April 14 to April 20 throughout India to spread awareness among the public regarding fire safety.

