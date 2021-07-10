NATA 2021: Kerala students unable to download admit cards, day before exam

The Council of Architecture (CoA) on July 7 released the admit cards for NATA 2021 second test on its official website - nata.in.

However, many students from Kerala have said that they were unable to download the hall tickets from the website, according to reports from NDTV.

The exam will be held at 20 centres in Kerala and candidates appearing from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts are yet to receive their admit cards. Over a thousand students from Kerala have not received their admit cards till now.

One Twitter user by the name of Vinod Kumar KK wrote, "No link to download admit card for tomorrow's NATA exam for Kerala students. Irresponsible approach by @CouncilofArchi1. Requesting for immediate action”