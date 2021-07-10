IGNOU TEE June Exam 2021: Guidelines announced on official website - ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released a list of guidelines for the candidates appearing for IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam, which will commence on August 3, 2021.

However if the Covid-19 condition in any Region/State deteriorates further during the course of examinations it will be postponed and held in December 2021.

There will be no Term-End-Examination, June, 202l for the students of CBCS Based UG Programmes (BAG, BSCG, BCOMG, BSWG, BAECH, BAHIH, BAPSH' BAPCH, BAPAH. BASOM, BSCANH, BSCBCH, BAEGH, BAHDH). All the Term-End Examinations for these programmes will be held in December, 2021, a notification on the university's official website read.

The information for practical examinations (wherever applicable) shall be communicated separately by the concerned Regional Centres.

The Term-End-Examination for the students of the intermediate year semester of the Master's and Bachelor's programmes, scheduled in June 2021 has been postponed and will be held in December 2021. A separate notification will be issued later on, the notice further read.

The students who will not be able to appear in the TEE to be held in August, 202I will be given an opportunity to appear in the TEE to be held in December, 202l. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June, 202l will be extended till December 2021.

The fee already paid by the students for the Term-End-Examination, June, 202I for the courses for which no examination is conducted in August/September 2021 will be adjusted against the fees payable for the subsequent Term-End-Examinations, the notification stated

The university offers more than 200 programmes at certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral levels. The admissions are conducted twice a year in January and July. For the January session, the online registration for the majority of courses begins from November every year and registrations for July begin in May-June.

