NATA 2021: Eligibility criteria for architecture entrance exam changes; click here to know more

The eligibility criteria for BArch candidates has been revised by the Council of Architecture (COA) this year.
As per the new NATA eligibility criteria released on www.nata.in, the candidates will have to pass Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with Mathematics, as a compulsory subject.
The eligibility criteria has been relaxed for admission to 5-year BArch degree courses for the academic session 2021-22.
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which is conducted for admission to the B.Arch. courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country will be held on April 10 and June 12.
NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. The actual admissions are carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA score. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to a five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course.
