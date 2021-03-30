NATA 2021: Eligibility criteria for architecture entrance exam changes; click here to know more

The eligibility criteria for BArch candidates has been revised by the Council of Architecture (COA) this year.

As per the new NATA eligibility criteria released on www.nata.in, the candidates will have to pass Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with Mathematics, as a compulsory subject.

The eligibility criteria has been relaxed for admission to 5-year BArch degree courses for the academic session 2021-22.