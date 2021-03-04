NATA 2021: Architecture entrance on April 10, June 12; registration to begin tomorrow at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which is conducted for admission to the B.Arch. courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country will be held on April 10 and June 12.
NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. The actual admissions are carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA score. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to a five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course.
NATA 2021 will be conducted as a comprehensive online aptitude test at the Council allotted centres in identified cities in the country.
According to the dates provided in the NATA 2021 information brochure, the NATA 2021 online registrations are scheduled to commence from tomorrow (March 5, 2021).
The last date to submit the NATA 2021 online application is March 28, 2021. Candidates eligible for applying can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
Steps to apply
Visit official NATA official website
Click on the NATA 2021 application link
NATA 2021 registration window will appear on the screen
Provide details including name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number and date of birth on the designated fields
Pay the application fee
Confirm and submit
Important dates
With the objective of giving opportunities to a greater number of bright aspirants, Council will be conducting NATA- 2021 for admission to B.Arch. in the academic session 2021- 2022 twice this year. Candidates who miss out the first test due to some reason or other or wish to improve upon their NATA score can register for the second test. Both the first and second test will be conducted on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 a maximum of two times.
Candidates who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study can appear for NATA 2021. Candidates appearing for the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2021.
