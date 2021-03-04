NATA 2021: Architecture entrance on April 10, June 12; registration to begin tomorrow at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which is conducted for admission to the B.Arch. courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country will be held on April 10 and June 12.

NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. The actual admissions are carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA score. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to a five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course.

NATA 2021 will be conducted as a comprehensive online aptitude test at the Council allotted centres in identified cities in the country.

According to the dates provided in the NATA 2021 information brochure, the NATA 2021 online registrations are scheduled to commence from tomorrow (March 5, 2021).

The last date to submit the NATA 2021 online application is March 28, 2021. Candidates eligible for applying can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Steps to apply

Visit official NATA official website

Click on the NATA 2021 application link

NATA 2021 registration window will appear on the screen

Provide details including name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number and date of birth on the designated fields

Pay the application fee

Confirm and submit

Important dates