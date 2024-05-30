Vivekananda Rock Memorial Kanyakumari: All You Need To Know About Narendra Modi's Meditation Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election Results

PM Modi to meditate at Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin a two-day meditation exercise at the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on May 30. In anticipation of this high-profile event, the district has been placed under heavy security.

The Two-Day Meditation Preparations

Everything is set up for PM Modi's 45-hour visit to the well-known mid-sea memorial, which bears the name of the venerable Hindu saint, including heightened security.

PM Modi will conclude the Lok Sabha campaign with meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu.

After the Lok Sabha election campaign comes to an end later today, PM Modi will meditate at the Swami Vivekananda monument, the Rock Memorial, BJP leaders had announced. Following the 2019 election campaign, the PM had carried out a similar exercise in a cave in Kedarnath.

In the culmination of his election campaign, PM Modi will visit Kanyakumari from 30th May to 1st June



Why The Vivekananda Rock Memorial?

PM Modi's impending visit will have more depth because of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial's historical significance. The memorial, named after Swami Vivekananda, is a symbol of spiritual legacy. It is said that he meditated on this very rock before leaving for his historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893.

The memorial, which attracts tourists from all over the world, was created by the renowned architect Eknath Ranade and is situated majestically where the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean converge. It offers breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset.

The site is extremely significant both culturally and spiritually. It consists of the Vivekananda Mandapam, which houses a magnificent bronze statue of the holy Swami, and the Shripada Mandapam, which enshrines footprints thought to be those of Goddess Kanyakumari. The memorial's peaceful surroundings provide comfort to many seekers of peace and spiritual enlightenment. Its appeal is increased by the fact that there is a working lighthouse, drawing large numbers of tourists who are eager to explore its breathtaking scenery and rich history.

PM's Visit To Kanyakumari

It is also possible that the prime minister will pray at Kanyakumari's well-known Sri Bhagavathy Amman temple. PM Modi is probably going to the Thiruvalluvar statue, a 133-foot sculpture built in honor of the Tamil poet, before he leaves on June 1. The complex is next to the memorial made of rocks.

Prior to PM Modi's visit, security has been stepped up, and 2000 police officers will be on duty while he is there. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will also be keeping a close eye on things. Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam and DIG Pravesh Kumar of the Tirunelveli ranges had examined the security setups at the state guest house, boat jetty, helipad, and rock memorial.

Opposition To Take It To EC

The Opposition Congress and DMK have voiced their reservations and petitioned the Election Commission against the PM's spiritual retreat since the meditation falls during the period of silence preceding the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

PM Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda, a spiritual icon admired by PM Modi, is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.