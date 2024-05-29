PM Modi To Meditate At Vivekananda Rock Memorial At Kanyakumari: Know More Facts About This Place

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024
Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari was built in the memory of Swami Vivekananda in 1970.
All images from Canva
It is a major tourist destination situated at the southern most corner of India, Kanyakumari
Vivekananda Mandapam and Shripada Mandapam are two main structures of the memorial
This memorial is also popularly known as Spripada Parai
Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial is situated on two rocky structures that is around 500 meters from Vavathurai's coastline.
It is believed that Swami Vivekananda meditated on this rock to gain insight. It is also said that he attained enlightenment here.
Swami Vivekananda Memorial is a symbol of Unity and Purity.