PM Modi To Meditate At Vivekananda Rock Memorial At Kanyakumari: Know More Facts About This Place

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024

Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari was built in the memory of Swami Vivekananda in 1970.

It is a major tourist destination situated at the southern most corner of India, Kanyakumari

Vivekananda Mandapam and Shripada Mandapam are two main structures of the memorial

This memorial is also popularly known as Spripada Parai

Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial is situated on two rocky structures that is around 500 meters from Vavathurai's coastline.

It is believed that Swami Vivekananda meditated on this rock to gain insight. It is also said that he attained enlightenment here.

Swami Vivekananda Memorial is a symbol of Unity and Purity.