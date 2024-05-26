'Narendra Modi Should Become CM Again': Nitish Kumar Goofs Up During Election Rally In Bihar (VIDEO)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | X

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, speaking at a rally in Patna on Sunday (May 26), goofed up on stage and said that Narendra Modi should become the "Chief Minister" (instead of Prime Minister) again so that India and Bihar can develop. When corrected on stage, Nitish refused to accept his mistake and said, "Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister."

Campaigning is underway in full swing in Bihar where eight seats will be going to polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Several handles on X took potshots at the Bihar CM after his goofed up in his speech.

SHOCKING - NDA PARTNERS WANT MODI TO GO BACK AND BECOME CM OF GUJARAT



Nitish Kumar says :- Modi should again become CM..



PM toh hai hi.. Ab CM bane..



Even NDA now understands that Amit Shah is the new PM candidate?? pic.twitter.com/122N4evsh5 — AAP Ka Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) May 26, 2024

"Is Bihar CM and NDA ally Nitish Kumar indicating possible return of Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM after elections?" asked a netizen taking potshots at the Bihar CM who is known for switching political loyalties and allegiances.

Is Bihar CM and NDA ally Nitish Kumar indicating possible return of Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM after elections?



Nitish Kumar has said that public should give mandate in such a way that Modi becomes Chief Minister again. pic.twitter.com/Fe4UeKmDgk — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) May 26, 2024

Earlier, the Bihar CM had also participated in the roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna on May 12.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Patna, Bihar.



CM Nitish Kumar is also present. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/qFwUjSqKUg — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

Nitish Kumar, who was reportedly one of the architects of the opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, had shocked everyone when he severed ties with the RJD and Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year.

"Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright. I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved," Nitish Kumar had said.

However, Nitish Kumar once again went on to become the Chief Minister but this time with the BJP's support. The BJP, with Nitish by their side, is looking to repeat the 2019 general elections results when the BJP led NDA (including Nitish's JDU) had won 39 seats out of 40 seats in Bihar.