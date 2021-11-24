'Narendra Modi and arrogance have been defeated': RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on repeal of three farm laws

Days after the Central government announced of repealing the three controversial farm laws, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Narendra Modi and arrogance have been defeated.

While addressing a rally, the RJD chief congratulating the farmers for their victory on the issue said that the struggle will continue until a law on MSP is made. He demanded that the Govt should bring a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"I congratulate farmers for their victory (on the issue of farm laws). They have emerged victorious. Narendra Modi & arrogance have been defeated. This struggle will continue until a law on MSP is made. I demand the Govt to bring a law on MSP," Lalu Prasad Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His comments come on the day when Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the formalities to repeal three farm laws. PM Modi, had earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for MSP. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Lalu Yadav's on Tuesday appeared before a special CBI court in Patna in connection with yet another case relating to the fodder scam.

The fodder scam pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of nearly ₹ 1,000 crore, in the 1980s and 1990s from several treasuries in undivided Bihar. The CBI has lodged separate cases with regard to irregularities in different districts.

Convictions in a number of other cases in 2017-18 caused him to spend a considerable time behind bars in Ranchi, until his release on bail granted by the High Court of Jharkhand earlier this year.

Out on bail currently, the RJD leader has been staying in Delhi with his eldest daughter Misa, where he has been under strict medical supervision.

The former Bihar CM suffers from a number of ailments, which include diabetes, cardiac and renal problems.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:48 PM IST