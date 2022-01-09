Naqvi calls for precaution, prevention to make Haj 2022 possible

The selection process of Haj 2022 pilgrims will be done as per the complete vaccination of both the doses and criteria to be decided by the Indian and Saudi Arabian governments, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Saturday as he called for the precaution, prevention and prayer to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic and to make the annual Islamic pilgrimage possible this year.

He inaugurated a two-day programme for trainers of the Haj 2022 pilgrimage at Haj House in Mumbai. Naqvi said the Haj 2022 process has been chalked out with significant reforms and changes giving priority to the health and well-being of the people. He said in a statement that making the entire Haj 2022 process 100 per cent digital/online will be extremely beneficial to ensure the health and well-being of the people besides transparent, accessible, affordable and convenient Haj pilgrimage with pandemic precautions.

The last date for applying for Haj 2022 is January 31. People are applying for Haj online and also through the "Haj Mobile App" equipped with modern facilities. The "Haj Mobile App" has been upgraded with the tagline "Haj App in Your Hand".

The app contains several new features which include frequently asked questions, information to fill up the application form, videos giving information to applicants to fill up the form in a very simple manner, Naqvi said. More than 53,000 people have applied for Haj 2022 so far, including over 1,000 women, who have applied under the "without Mehram (male companion)" category.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:35 AM IST