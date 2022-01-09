CR’s focus on strengthening infrastructure, facilities

The Central Railways (CR) took a number of initiatives in the year 2021, laying focus on strengthening infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities. For the purpose, it executed various projects to make journey of passengers comfortable.

It also showed remarkable performance in freight loading, registering 7 million tonnes loading in a month.

In the current year, the CR has a number of initiatives on its cards, which include infrastructure upgradation on Neral –Matheran Light Railway, adding new foot over bridges (FOBs), lifts, escalators, introducing new AC local services and running Deccan Queen express with new LHB rake.

Moreover, it will undertake the electrification works of sections Jejuri – Shenoli, Kurduwadi – Latur , Mohol – Dudhani and Lonand – Phaltan. In the year 2021, the CR had taken similar initiatives, where it added 13 FOBs taking the total to 319, installed 125 escalators with five twin escalators in Mumbai division and added 86 new lifts.

In the past year, the CR also added and upgraded its existing train services wherein 12 AC EMU services were introduced on the Harbour line besides, increasing the morning peak hour services on the fourth corridor and converting six trains to LHB rake.

Some other initiatives taken up by the CR in 2021 included, providing new home platforms at Kopar and Ambarnath stations, construction of new toilets at GTB Nagar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus launching of Braille tactile map at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and developing executive waiting lounge at CSMT

