Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Maharashtra govt announces fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, funerals, events

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Representative Image

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

The order shall come into the force from 0:00 Hrs starting Jan 10 2022 and will remain in force until further orders.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
