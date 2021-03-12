Nandigram 'attack': Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital

According to an IANS report, Banerjee had expressed her wish to go home. "She has recovered marginally and had a sound sleep last night. A six-member medical team reviewed her health condition and reportedly gave a go-ahead to Banerjee. If the West Bengal Chief Minister feels fit, she can be taken home in a wheelchair," the medical team said.

Reportedly, the medical team formed to look after the CM comprised experts from neuro-medicine, neuro-surgery, orthopedic, medicine, general surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, general medicine and anesthesia.

The medical team has also advised the Trinamool supremo to be under observation, even after being discharged from the hospital. The doctors have also given her a detailed chart to follow, mentioning all the necessary medical precautions.

For the uninitiated, Banerjee had received injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injuries to her leg.

"It is true that I was badly hurt. I was injured in my arm, leg. There were bone injuries... ligament injuries. I suffered chest pain... I was greeting people from the car bonnet and the crowd pressed into me, the entire pressure was on me. My leg was crushed. I was given medicines and taken to Kolkata..my treatment is on," Mamata said on Thursday from her hospital bed.

"I will be back in two-three days. My leg injury will remain a problem but I will manage. I won't let it affect my meetings but I will have to move around in a wheelchair, for that I will need your support," said the Chief Minister added.