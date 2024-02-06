Nagpur: 1 Arrested By DRI For Smuggling 975 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.95 Crore

Seized Ganja | FPJ

Nagpur: In a major operation, the Nagpur Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 975.5 kilograms of Ganja valued at more than Rs 1.95 crore, agency officials informed on Tuesday. The contraband was found concealed beneath a consignment of bags of vermi-compost ferried in a truck. The agency has arrested the vehicle driver in the said case.

According to the sources, based on specific intelligence, the officers of Nagpur DRI successfully intercepted one Truck at Borkhedi Toll Plaza (MH) near Nagpur in the early morning hours of Tuesday. "On examining the truck carefully, a total 478 packets with gross weight of 975.5 kilograms of a substance suspected to be ganja were found concealed beneath a consignment of bags of vermi-compost," said a DRI official.

NDPS Act Imposed

He added, "Upon testing with the drug detection testing kit, the substance tested positive for ganja. The value of the seized Ganja is approximately Rs 1.95 crore in the illicit market. One person who was driving the said vehicle has been apprehended and subsequently arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody. "Further investigation to apprehend the suppliers and receivers of the said suspected narcotic drug is in progress. DRI is committed to maintaining constant vigil on nefarious elements and making utmost efforts to protect India from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that have wide ranging socio-economic implications," said the official.

Venezuelan National Arrested For Smuggling Cocaine:

Last month, the DRI officers had arrested a Venezuelan national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs 6.20 crore. The foreigner was intercepted at the international airport in Mumbai and was sent for medical examination after the DRI officers suspected him of having concealed suspicious objects in body cavity. During his medical treatment, the accused purged 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine.