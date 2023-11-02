 Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr; 5 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr; 5 Arrested

Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr; 5 Arrested

The same syndicate was busted in a pan-India operation by the DRI on October 12 and 13 and 31.7 kg gold was seized from them.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr; 5 Arrested | DRI

Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted 13.7 kg gold worth over Rs 8.5 crore and arrested five individuals in separate operation spanning over October 30 and 31 in Mumbai and Varanasi. The smugglers were attempting to smuggle the gold via the land/rail route. The same syndicate was busted in a pan-India operation by the DRI on October 12 and 13 and 31.7 kg gold was seized from them.

DRI Mumbai team intercepted two individuals carrying smuggled gold by bus near Pune. Five kg of smuggled gold was recovered from their possession late on October 30. This operation revealed information regarding a handler based out of a village in Sangli district. Acting swiftly, a search was conducted by DRI officers at his home early in the morning of October 31 which led to the information that 2 more carriers of the same syndicate are smuggling gold from Varanasi to Nagpur.

Subsequently, the information was shared with DRI Varanasi team which swiftly initiated action and intercepted the two carriers leading to the further seizure of 8.7 kg of smuggled gold.

Concerted actions of DRI Mumbai, Goa Regional Unit and Varanasi teams led to the recovery of a total of 13.7 Kg smuggled gold valued at Rs. 8.5 Crores. A total of 5 persons have been arrested, out of which three people were arrested in Mumbai and two in Varanasi.

Read Also
Maharashtra: DRI Seizes ₹250 Crore Worth Drugs At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; 2 Arrested
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

End of an Era: Central Mumbai's Cultural Heritage Damodar Natyagriha Auditorium Hosts Final Shows

End of an Era: Central Mumbai's Cultural Heritage Damodar Natyagriha Auditorium Hosts Final Shows

Mumbai: 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend Starting From ₹1

Mumbai: 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend Starting From ₹1

Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr;...

Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted in Maha & UP: DRI Seizes 13.7 kg Gold Worth Over ₹8.5 Cr;...

Biological Father Can't Be Booked For Kidnapping Child From Mother In Absence Of 'Prohibition...

Biological Father Can't Be Booked For Kidnapping Child From Mother In Absence Of 'Prohibition...

Just IND vs SL Things: Zomato Delivery Partner Spotted Riding 'Rohit' To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium...

Just IND vs SL Things: Zomato Delivery Partner Spotted Riding 'Rohit' To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium...