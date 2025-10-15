 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The results of the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery will be announced today, October 15, 2025, at 1 PM. The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

You can watch the live streaming of the results for the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery October 15, 2025, here:

Where to Check the Results

The results can be checked online at the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery:

FPJ Shorts
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Follow the steps provided on these websites to match your ticket number with the winners' list.

States Where Lotteries Are Legal

In India, lotteries are legal in only 13 states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries are especially popular due to their high prize amounts.

The top prize for certain draws in both the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries is ₹1 crore. Tickets for lotteries from Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Prizes for Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Indus Weekly

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹450

4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
article-image

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. The information provided here is for updates only and does not promote or encourage playing the lottery. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid...

'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...