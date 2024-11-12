 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Goose Tuesday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, November 12, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Goose Tuesday Weekly Lottery November 12, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Children With Regular Bedtime Have More Control Over Emotions & Behaviour; Reveals Study
Children With Regular Bedtime Have More Control Over Emotions & Behaviour; Reveals Study
JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What Happens To JioHotstar Now - Check Details
JioStar Takes The Spotlight: Will This Be The New OTT Giant After Reliance-Disney Merger? What Happens To JioHotstar Now - Check Details
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
2025 Vespa GTS Revealed: New 310cc Engine Offers More Power and Efficiency
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Know The Exact Date, Shubh Muhurat And History

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case;...

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case;...