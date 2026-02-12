 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning result for February 12, 2026, will be declared live at 1 PM today. This popular Nagaland lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay connected as we update the complete winner list here for all ticket holders who want to check their lottery results.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery February 12, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check Nagaland State Lottery Results

Lottery players can easily check the Nagaland State Lottery results on the official websites: www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. By visiting these sites and following the given steps, users can download the official result PDF and verify their ticket numbers.

FPJ Shorts
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
Flipkart IPO Push Drives Food Delivery Entry Plans, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Firm Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School Students
Kerala Govt Launches India's First AI-Powered Free Entrance Coaching Programme For Public School Students
Punjab Education Minister Orders Immediate Revamp After Surprise Visit To Hoshiarpur School - Video
Punjab Education Minister Orders Immediate Revamp After Surprise Visit To Hoshiarpur School - Video
OAVET Results 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
OAVET Results 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

In India, playing the lottery is legal in only 13 states. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular because of their high prize money, often with a first prize of ₹1 Crore.

Another major reason for their popularity is affordability. Tickets for the Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal lotteries can cost as little as ₹6, making them accessible even to people from humble backgrounds while still offering huge winning opportunities. This balance of low ticket cost and big prize money makes these lotteries highly attractive across the country.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna
Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna
Did Varsha Gaikwad, Among Other Cong MPs, Abuse Union Minister Kiren Rijiju In Speaker's Chamber?...
Did Varsha Gaikwad, Among Other Cong MPs, Abuse Union Minister Kiren Rijiju In Speaker's Chamber?...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
'Only Facilitating Builders': Supreme Court Expresses Sharp Dissent Over RERA's Failure To Protect...
'Only Facilitating Builders': Supreme Court Expresses Sharp Dissent Over RERA's Failure To Protect...