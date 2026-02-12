 Bihar: Viral Video Shows Police Aspirant Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Forced Into 'Pakadua Shaadi' In Samastipur
Bihar: Viral Video Shows Police Aspirant Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Forced Into 'Pakadua Shaadi' In Samastipur

Bihar: Viral Video Shows Police Aspirant Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Forced Into 'Pakadua Shaadi' In Samastipur

A young Bihar Police aspirant was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and forced into marriage in Samastipur district. A viral video shows the groom appearing disoriented and unable to perform rituals without assistance, raising suspicions of coercion. The incident, linked to the illegal practice of ‘Pakadua Shaadi’, has sparked outrage online, with many demanding strict action from authorities.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Samastipur district, a young Bihar Police aspirant was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and forced to marry a woman against his will. A disturbing video of the alleged “Pakadua Shaadi” (forced marriage) has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Groom Appears Dazed, Forced To Perform Rituals

The viral video purportedly shows the groom sitting unsteadily at the centre of the mandap, appearing visibly disoriented. His eyes seem half-closed, his head droops repeatedly, and his body slumps forward during the ceremony.

He appears unable to lift his arms properly, with his hands hanging limp. Another young man is seen physically holding and guiding his hands to complete the wedding rituals.

During the jaimala ceremony, people around him are seen forcibly lifting his arms to place the garland around the bride’s neck. The groom shows little to no active participation and appears confused and weak, at times seemingly mumbling in protest.

The bride, dressed in traditional bridal attire, is seen going through the rituals as the ceremony continues.

What Is ‘Pakadua Shaadi’?

‘Pakadua Shaadi’ is an illegal practice historically reported in parts of Bihar, where a groom is allegedly abducted and forced into marriage, often to avoid dowry demands. Though cases have significantly declined over the years, sporadic incidents continue to surface.

Forced marriage is a criminal offence under Indian law.

Netizens React With Outrage

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many condemning the act as criminal rather than cultural.

One user wrote, “This isn’t ‘marriage’ it’s kidnapping and assault. Call it what it is. Pakadua shaadi is a crime, not culture.”

Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna
Another user shared a past experience, saying, “Went to a wedding once and thought it was some local strongman’s function seeing so many guns. Then I saw a gun pointed at the groom while he was sitting in the mandap. That’s when I realised it was pakadua shaadi.”

Many social media users have demanded strict action against those involved.

Investigation Awaited

As of now, there has been no official statement from local authorities regarding the viral video.

