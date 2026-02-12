 Goa: Czech Woman Tourist Assaulted At Agonda Beach; 22-Year-Old Man Held Within 24 Hours
Goa: Czech Woman Tourist Assaulted At Agonda Beach; 22-Year-Old Man Held Within 24 Hours

A 22-year-old man, Rohan Velip, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Czech tourist at Agonda Beach, Goa, on February 9. The attack, involving fists and a stone, left the woman grievously injured. Police tracked the suspect through field efforts and technical analysis. Investigation is ongoing under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 117-2.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Czech Woman Tourist Assaulted At Agonda Beach; 22-Year-Old Man Held Within 24 Hours | File Pic (Representational Image)

Panaji: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman tourist from the Czech Republic at Agonda Beach in Goa's Kushavati district, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The incident took place around 10.15 am on February 9 at Agonda Cliff, where the accused allegedly picked up an argument with the tourist and assaulted her with fists and a stone, causing grievous injuries, they said.

A complaint was filed at Canacona police station on February 10, following which an offence was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 117-2 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). It was immediately not clear what triggered the argument.

Read Also
Goa: Russian Female Tourists Harassed By Men At Baga Beach; Swift Intervention Averts Escalation
article-image

"At the time of the incident, the identity of the accused was unknown and we had only a faint description provided by the victim. Despite limited inputs, our team launched an intensive investigation," a senior police official said.

He said the police team, led by inspector Praveen Gawas under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Rane, tracked the attacker's movements.

"Based on sustained field efforts and technical analysis, we identified and arrested the accused, Rohan Velip (22), a resident of Benordem, Balli, on Wednesday. During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the crime," the official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

