India’s Passport Hits 75th Rank In 2026 Global Index; Singapore Leads The Pack

In the latest update of the Henley Passport Index for 2026, the Indian passport on Thursday achieved a significant milestone by reclaiming the 75th position globally. This specific rank is a notable callback to India’s standing in 2008 and 2009, marking a return to a level of mobility last seen nearly two decades ago.

While the passport currently allows Indian citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 56 destinations, this latest jump represents a sharp recovery from the 85th position held just a year prior. Despite this 10-spot climb, the Indian passport still sits four ranks shy of its historical peak in 2006, when it reached 71st place.

A two-decade trajectory of Indian mobility

India’s journey on the index has been characterised by notable fluctuations over the last twenty years. After reaching its record high of 71st in 2006, the ranking gradually drifted downward, hitting 88th in 2015 and a low of 90th in 2021 during the height of global travel restrictions.

Image courtesy The Henley Passport Index

However, the recent surge to 75th in early 2026 suggests a period of strengthening diplomatic ties and proactive foreign policy. While current rankings show a gradual upward trend, the data indicates that India continues to trail several of its emerging-market peers in terms of total visa-free access.

Global shifts

The broader scenario of the 2026 index highlights a continuing shift toward Asian dominance in travel freedom. Countries such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea remain at the top of the list, with their citizens enjoying access to over 185 destinations.

This contrasts with a steady decline among traditionally powerful Western nations. For instance, the United States and the United Kingdom have seen their rankings slip over the past decade.

Currently, the United States holds the 10th position, lagging behind nearly 40 other nations, which shows a significant "geopolitical recalibration" in global mobility rights.

Mechanics of the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index serves as the premier authoritative ranking of the world’s travel documents, measuring the extent of global mobility based on the number of destinations accessible without a prior visa.

The index relies on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s most comprehensive travel information database. To ensure accuracy, the rankings are further refined by the research team at Henley & Partners, reflecting real-time changes in international visa policies and diplomatic agreements.