 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 7, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 7, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 7, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Ravi Weekly Sunday Lottery at 5 PM will be announced today, December 07, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Ravi Weekly Lottery December 07, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win
Crucifix Near Dadar’s Gokhale Road Vandalised; Second Such Incident This Year
Crucifix Near Dadar’s Gokhale Road Vandalised; Second Such Incident This Year
'Shape & Size Don't Determine Good Health': Rujuta Diwekar Takes A Dig At Anti-Aging Culture
'Shape & Size Don't Determine Good Health': Rujuta Diwekar Takes A Dig At Anti-Aging Culture
Karnataka: BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In Karwar Prison - VIDEO Viral
Karnataka: BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In Karwar Prison - VIDEO Viral

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the 100 weekly lottery is Rs 10,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 100 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 21,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 4,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff -...

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff -...

Man Stranded On Platform After Getting Down From Vande Bharat For Tea; Netizens Say 'Learn The...

Man Stranded On Platform After Getting Down From Vande Bharat For Tea; Netizens Say 'Learn The...

Karnataka: BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In...

Karnataka: BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders BJP MPs, MLAs To Prioritise Special Voter List Revision Drive

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders BJP MPs, MLAs To Prioritise Special Voter List Revision Drive

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Slams AAP Govt Over 'Worsening Law-And-Order Situation’

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Slams AAP Govt Over 'Worsening Law-And-Order Situation’