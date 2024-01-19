 Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Grace Paul VallooranUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live | Pixabay / Representational Image

The Nagaland State Lottery results for today's lottery, Dear Seagull Friday Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced on Friday, January 19, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Seagull Friday Weekly Lottery January 19, 2024, here:

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...
article-image

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

The winners of the lottery can claim the prize money by logging in on the official website and download the claim form. The winners should also be aware of the tax policy on the winning amount before claiming the prize money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Doval Birthday: Interesting Things To Know About India's Spymaster and National Security...

Ajit Doval Birthday: Interesting Things To Know About India's Spymaster and National Security...

Wife Has Right To Know Husband's Salary To Claim Rightful Maintenance, Says Madras High Court

Wife Has Right To Know Husband's Salary To Claim Rightful Maintenance, Says Madras High Court

Ram Temple Consecration: Money Markets Will Remain Closed On January 22, RBI Says After Maharashtra...

Ram Temple Consecration: Money Markets Will Remain Closed On January 22, RBI Says After Maharashtra...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull...

Uttar Pradesh: SP-RLD Continue Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls, Jayant Chaudhary's Party To Contest 7...

Uttar Pradesh: SP-RLD Continue Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls, Jayant Chaudhary's Party To Contest 7...