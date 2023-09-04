N Valarmathi, ISRO Scientist & Iconic Voice Behind Chandrayaan-3 Launch Countdown, Passes Away At 64

N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind the agency's rocket countdown, passed away on September 3 | X

Chennai: N Valarmathi, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and the iconic voice behind the agency's rocket countdown launches, passed away at the age of 64 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to reports, she suffered a heart-attack on Sunday (September 3). Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement in July. The fact that the iconic voice of N Valarmathi will no longer announce the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta has left the scientific community and the masses sad, who took to Twitter to pay tributes to N Valarmathi.

"The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams!" Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan Director - ISRO (Retd) Materials & Rocket Manufacturing expert, posted on X.

"She was project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously-developed Radar Imaging Satellite," shared an X (formerly Twitter) user in tribute.

"Thank you ma'am, may you rest in peace. Your voice will live on for eternity!," read a post in tribute.

Historic Chandrayaan-3 mission

On August 23, India created history as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making India the first country to have achieved the historic feat. Overall, India became only the fourth country in the world after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

