Mysterious monolith at Ahmedabad's Symphony Park disappears, replaced by metallic sphere and note; watch video

The note reads: "..and so too has impermanence given us an opportunity for change. Change, we shall." "From 80-year-olds to 8-year-olds, the genuine curiosity and boundless enthusiasm you have shown, has given me more than I could have asked for. I thank you for your attention, and I ask you to further direct it towards the natural beauty that lives all around us," the note added.

Earlier, the gardener of the park had said that he hadn't see anyone placing the structure. "When I went home in the evening, it was not there. But when I returned to work the next morning, I was surprised to see the structure," he had said.

Mysterious monoliths around the world:

In case you have been living under a rock for the past few months, mysterious monoliths are the latest to break the internet. After first being spotted in Utah's Red Rock Country, mystery monoliths has made numerous appearances. It was spotted on the Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt city in Romania, on the Pine Mountain in California's Atascadero, on the Compton beach in England's Isle of Wight and the Netherlands' Kiekenberg nature reserve.

There are also many theories behind the mysterious appearances of the monoliths. Some claim that these monoliths are artefacts left on earth by an alien race, while some suggest that they are artworks created and installed in the vein of the Earth Art (Land Art) Movement which emerged in the 1960s and 70s.