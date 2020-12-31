'Mysterious' monolith now appears in India, spotted at Ahmedabad's Symphony Park

In case you have been living under a rock for the past few days, mysterious monoliths are the latest to break the internet. After first being spotted in Utah's Red Rock Country, mystery monoliths has made numerous appearances. It was spotted on the Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt city in Romania, on the Pine Mountain in California's Atascadero, on the Compton beach in England's Isle of Wight and the Netherlands' Kiekenberg nature reserve. Now, it has made its first appearance in India.

The mysterious monolith was spotted at the Symphony Park in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area. Reportedly, the structure is made of metal and is nearly 6 feet tall. Speaking to Aaj Tak, the local gardener of the park, said that he did not see anyone placing the structure. "When I went home in the evening, it was not there. But when I returned to work the next morning, I was surprised to see the structure," he said.

The monolith spotted in Ahmedabad is similar to the other structures. It is three-sided and is made up of shiny metal sheets. However, this one has numbers etched on it. Although, it isn't clear what the numbers actually mean.