'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While Meeting Flood-Affected Families - VIDEO

Mandi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday met people affected by floods and landslides in the state. During the meeting, she expressed her distress over the financial losses faced by her restaurant in Manali.

“Hum bhi yahi ke vaasi hain, aap humein hi nochne aayenge toh hum kaise kaam karenge aap ke liye? Shant ho jaiye pehle toh, aur yeh janiye mujh par kya beeti hogi. Mera bhi restaurant yahan hai, jisme kal sirf ₹50 ka business hua hai,” she said.

Which roughly translates to, “We are also residents of this place. If you start attacking us, how are we supposed to work for you? First, calm down and try to understand what I’m going through. I also have a restaurant here, it made just ₹50 in sales yesterday.”

“₹15 lakh ke salary hai, ₹50 ka business hua hai, meri dard bhi aap samjhiye. Mujhe aap aise attack mat kariye jaise Kangana Queen of England hai aur kuch kar nahi rahi hai,” she added.

Which roughly translates to, “I have to pay ₹15 lakh in salaries, and there was just ₹50 in sales. Please try to understand my pain as well. Don’t attack me as if Kangana is the Queen of England who’s doing nothing for you.”

Kangana had reached Manali from Mandi on Wednesday evening. This morning, she visited Solang village and met disaster-affected families.

According to figures released by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre, around 419 individuals have died so far, out of which 237 deaths are rain-related, including 52 in landslides, 45 due to falls from steep slopes, 40 from drowning, 17 from cloudbursts, and 11 from flash floods. At least 182 people have died in road accidents during the same period.