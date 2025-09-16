 Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface

Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface

Three people died, and two were rescued in the Nihri area of Mandi district when debris from an adjoining cliff slid onto a house, causing it to collapse. Heavy rainfall last night has caused severe disruption in Himachal Pradesh.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Dead, 2 Rescued From Mandi's Nihri Area After Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc - Videos Surface

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Three people died, and two were rescued in the Nihri area of Mandi district when debris from an adjoining cliff slid onto a house, causing it to collapse. Heavy rainfall last night has caused severe disruption in Himachal Pradesh.

"Three people died, while two others were rescued. The rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway," said Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

Heavy rains overnight lashed Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town.

Mandi has been facing continuous rain since Monday night, with the bus stand of Dharampur flooded with water, police said. Many buses and vehicles were swept away in the strong flow of water.

"Dharampur town was the worst affected as the Son Khad river suddenly swelled and took a furious form. Around midnight, floodwaters gushed into the bus stand, submerging several state-run buses and sweeping away others along with dozens of private vehicles, including cars, bikes, and scooters," DCP Dharampur Mandi said.

No human casualties have been confirmed so far, though one person is reported missing and authorities are still verifying the report, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, debris entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive.

The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.

Houses and shops near the riverbank were inundated, forcing residents to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel housing nearly 150 students was also flooded, but all students managed to move to the upper floors. Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight rescue operations.

Debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive. The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.

Himachal Pradesh's monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming on Sunday that 229 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents and 175 in road accidents, as per SDMA report on Monday.

According to the cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, rain-induced fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses. District-wise, Mandi reported 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), placing them among the worst-affected districts.

