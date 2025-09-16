 Dehradun Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Is Anticipated In These Districts Of Uttarakhand On Tuesday, Says IMD
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Dehradun Weather Update | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Dehradun: The city has been experiencing extremely heavy rainfall in the numerous regions of Uttarakhand as the weather has changed from the mountains to the plains. Intermittent heavy rains have been continuing for the last two to three days. The rainfall is expected to continue in numerous regions of Uttarakhand. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in various regions of Uttarakhand, and it will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. Tourists and residents are advised to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Today's weather

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 46 per cent. The city woke up at 06: 03 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 6: 22 PM. The wind is expected to blow from the South at 6 km/h.

Torrential rain resulted in a flood

The torrential rainfall in the state resulted in floods, loss of human lives, and property. The heavy downpour on Monday adversely impacted infrastructure, and it damaged roads, houses, and shops, and washing out a bridge. According to Disaster Management, the damage was observed in areas like Sahastradhara, Mal Devta in Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie. The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple has also been damaged, and the water level in the Tamsa River crossed the danger mark.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

According to IMD, the rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh today. Due to the weather warning in the state, it has been declared that all schools from grades 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh will stay shut today. District Magistrates have enacted this order in light of the alert provided by the Meteorological Department. An order copy has been dispatched to all relevant departments.

