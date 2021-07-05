'My own people have betrayed me': Chiraj Paswan launches Ashirvad yatra on Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Monday launched an Ashirvad Yatra coinciding with his late father's birth anniversary. According to the politician, the yatra was launched from Hajipur because it was his father's karmbhoomi. It will be held in every district of Bihar.

"There is no specific message regarding this yatra, I just want the blessings of the people of Bihar. I do not have anyone except the public of Bihar. Today, it was just me and my mother who was standing here to remember my father. It's the same day when my brothers used to and uncle to be with us," he said.

With the party locked in a power struggle, Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras recently took over from him as the LJP's leader in Lok Sabha. He was elected by five of the party's six lawmakers, and despite protests, remains at the helm of affairs. While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

"I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," Paswan said on Monday. The yatra began at 9:00 am from 12 Janpath in New Delhi. A book was also launched at this time.

Earlier in the day he had taken to Twitter sharing photos from a remembrance event in honour of the late leader. In the caption, Paswan explained that friends and family had paid floral tribute and that he had "sought blessings for the coming struggle".