'Must send a message to HCs to uphold personal liberty': Justice Chandrachud remarks as SC bench hears Arnab Goswami's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it must send a message to high courts to "exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty" as it heard a plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami challenging the Bombay HC order denying him intermim bail.

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee is hearing the interim bail plea of Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues.

"We are dealing with personal liberty here and because he was owed money, Naik committed suicide due to financial stress. Is this a case of Custodial questioning?" Justice Chandrachud asked.

The Bombay HC has written a 50+ page order but has not dealt with the ingredients of the offence, he said, according to Live Law.

"Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and thats a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending," he added.

"Travelling to the path of destruction if court does not interfere today. Whatever be his ideology, lest I don't even watch his channel but if in THIS case, constitutional courts do not interfere today - we are traveling the path of destruction undeniably," Justice Chandrachud remarked.

"Case after case, High Courts are denying personal liberty," Justice Chandrachud observed.