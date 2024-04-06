‘Muslim League's Ideas Dominate Congress Manifesto,’ Says PM Modi At Rally In Rajasthan

PM Modi | ANI

In his first public reaction to the Congress party's election manifesto, PM Narendra Modi not only termed it a bundle of lies but also a document full of ideas of Muslim League and leftists. "Every page of the Congress manifesto is a glimpse of disintegrating India. The manifesto of Congress reflects the thinking of the Muslim League at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the ideas of the then Muslim League's on today's India," said PM Modi in Pushkar in a public rally on Saturday.

Addressing his third consecutive election rally in Rajasthan in the last four days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Yesterday Congress has released a bundle of lies which is exposing this party. This document is dominated by the thinking of the Muslim League and Left. Today's Congress has neither principles nor policies. It seems that the entire thinking of Congress has been outsourced. Such a Congress cannot work in the interest of the country. This manifesto is going to push the country into the last century."

In the public meeting organized for BJP's Ajmer and Nagaur candidates Bhagirath Chaudhary and Jyoti Mirdha, seeing the presence of a large number of women, PM Modi enumerated the decisions taken by his government for women and said that like the poor and the deprived class, Congress never cared about women empowerment. After independence, millions of daughters of the country spent their lives in misery from generation to generation and the Congress is responsible for this. However, due to the decisions of our government, the spirits of Indian women are high today. Respect and safety of women is Modi's guarantee.

Talking about action in corruption cases, Modi said that the big names of the country are annoyed with Modi because he stands like a rock with the poor of the country. "I have given a free hand to the investigating agencies. Modi's fight against corruption will continue. Even bigger action will be taken against corruption in the first 100 days of our government's third term. I have made full complete preparations for this," said Modi asking the people to extend their support to him in the fight against corruption.

Accusing Congress of corruption, Modi said that when Congress was in power, the government's money used to siphon midway. A Prime Minister of the Congress himself had said that 15 paise reach to the people out of one rupee. So which is that claw that grabs the money from the middle? Modi alleged that Congress had created ten crore fake beneficiaries and people's rightful money was going to them.

Notably, this was PM Modi's third election rally in Rajasthan in the last four days. In his visits, PM has covered eight out of 12 Loksabha seats of the state where the polls are scheduled in the first phase on April 19th.