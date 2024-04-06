PM Modi's Mega Poll Pitch In Rajasthan's Churu: Freed Muslim Sisters From Horror Of Triple Talaq | IANS

Churu: The BJP-led government at the Centre had banned triple talaq to protect not only Muslim women but entire families from instant divorce, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He was addressing a rally in support of paralympic Devendra Jhajahria in Rajsthan’s Jat and Muslim-dominated Churu Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act, 2019, had set free both Muslim sisters and their families from the fear of divorce and being turned out of their marital homes, said Modi, highlighting the achievements of his government. He claimed once again what he has done is just a “trailer”. A lot more is in store. The BJP has named paraly - mpian and gold medalist Dev - endra Janjhadiya from Churu. The PM said he was given the party ticket to encourage sportspersons. He hailed Jhajharia not only for winning medals but fighting poverty to emerge as a winner and make his country proud.

PM Modi's scathing attack on opposition

Accusing the opposition of demeaning the Indian Army, Modi said, “Insulting the Army, dividing the country, is the identity of Congress. As long as the people of INDI Alliance remained in power, they kept the hands of our soldiers tied. Our soldiers demanded one rank-one pension but Congress never allowed it. When our government was formed, we gave the soldiers the right to one rankone pension and also gave them free rein to carry out counter-attacks on the border.

“We gave them open permission to give befitting replies to enemies on the borders. Today, even enemies know that ‘This is Modi. This is New India which attacks after entering into territories of enemies’.” Taking the Congress to task, the PM said 10 years ago. The economy had almost collapsed due to the big scams. The government treasury was virtually empty due to loot worth lakhs and crores. Everyone was immersed in disappointment and frustration. “You allowed this poor son to serve in 2014, so I decided the situation had to change. Today, Modi’s guarantee is being discussed in the country,” said the PM. Modi accused Congress of insulting the faith of Hindus and said, “Congress has always given priority to appeasement more than national interest.

PM Modi slams opposition over views on Lord Rama

These are the people who went to the court and said Lord Ram is imaginary. Just a few months ago, the dream of a grand Ram temple was fulfilled at Ayodhya. The country was celebrating Pran Pratistha, but Congress was openly insulting our faith.” Justifying the action on leaders of other parties, the PM said the loot of the familybased corrupt people is being accounted for, they have all become one. “I say, ‘remove corruption’, they say, ‘save the corrupt’. The people are not holding election rallies but rallies to save the corrupt.” Churu is a Lok Sabha seat in the Shekhawati division and at this rally, the PM sought the vote for not only Churu but adjoining two seats of Jhunjhunu and Sikar. There are a total of 21 assembly seats in three districts and by winning 14 seats, Congress performed well in the recent assembly election in these districts.