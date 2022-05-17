Mundka building fire: Delhi court grants one-day police custody of accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal

A Delhi court granted one-day police custody of accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal on Tuesday in relation to the Mundka building fire case.

The Delhi Police Monday had said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday to question them along with the owner of the building.

The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and Lakra was arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team Monday visited the commercial building in Mundka which was gutted in a massive fire on May 13.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, Sunil Meena, NHRC DIG said, "We have taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and we looking into human rights violations," adding, "it is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts."

The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday issued notice to the Delhi government on the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 and asked for a report in two weeks.

In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people were killed inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, in Outer Delhi last week on Friday.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:33 PM IST