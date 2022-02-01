Mumbai: Western and Central Railway proposes to electrify 1,276 route km in this financial year

Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ before 2030. Three of their railway zones are fully electrified and in the General Budget funds are expected for augmenting works for Electrification on Indian Railways.

Here in Mumbai, the Western Railway proposes to electrify 858 route kms while Central Railway plans to electrify 418 route kms in this financial year end of 2021-22. The Indian Railways said that it has achieved 100% electrification on its three zones of Kolkata Metro, West Central Railway and East Coast Railway.

As per details on electrification according to officials from Western Railway, as on December 2021, they achieved electrification work on over 64% route kms. Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said: "Out of the total Broad Gauge network of 5187 route kms, we have electrified 3331 route kms. Once the remaining gets electrified then we will achieve Mission 100% electrification".

Sources in WR said that as on December last year, they completed 858 route kms of electrification works out of the total 1175 route kms. In this year, there are 15 stretches on WR which will undergo inspection after getting electrified.

Likewise the Central Railway is also carrying out Electrification works and upgraded it's infrastructure. "We are committed towards providing a pollution-free mode of transport and for achieving this goal, we will be completing electrification work on 173 route kms in 2021-22," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

Further, Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inspection of 56 route kms on Jejuri-Adarki and Ambale-Rajewadi sections of Pune Division has been successfully completed by January 20. Electrification of 418 route km has been targeted to be completed in 2021-22. They also expect Ausa Road-Latur Road (52 route kms) to be completed by June 2022.

The CR authorities claim that Electrification will help in augmenting speeds of trains. It remains to be environmental-friendly as it reduces dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints. The haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains becomes easier when hauled by Electric Locomotives.

Railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge routes by December 2023 to achieve 100% electrification. The Dedicated Freight Corridors are being developed as a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap, which will enable it to adopt more energy efficient and carbon-friendly technologies, processes and practices. Two Dedicated Freight Corridor projects namely Eastern Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana to Dankuni (1,875 km) and Western Corridor (WDFC) from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (1,506 km) is under construction.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:00 AM IST