Watch video: Mumbai street vendor prepares corn bhel, netizens say 'so yummy'

To all those who love corn, this yummy snack from Mumbai street can leave you craving for it. The video of the preparation of cheese corn bhel and its pleasing look is winning hearts of netizens.

A video shared on Instagram by food blogger Disha shows a Dadar based chaatwala making the delicious dish out of maize. In the short clip, we can see him slicing down the cooked hot corn into a bowl, later adding some masala to it. Then, the corn bhel is topped with rich cheese to give it a mesmerizing and mouthwatering appearance.

Take a look at the video, right here:

According to the post caption, the food is priced at Rs45 and is available near Lakshmi Nivas, Dadar.

Since posted few days ago, the video has hit over 48K views, 3K likes and flooded with comments. Instagram users have fallen for the recipe, they wrote, "so yummy", "awesome", want to try this"...

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:51 PM IST