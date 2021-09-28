Thane: Two TMC medical staff suspended over giving rabies injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

A medical health officer and nurse attached to a health centre of Thane Municipal Corporation were suspended for giving rabies injection to a citizen instead of the Covid vaccine. The TMC has taken action against the duo, holding them responsible for the faux pas.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC, issued the order of suspension of the two staffers on September 28, 2021. FPJ has the order copy which states on September 27, Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Thane, went to the municipal health centre at Atkoneshwar Nagar in Kalwa. He happened to inquire about the vaccination and its availability. The medical health officer, Dr. Rakhi Santosh Tawde, gave him the nod for the dose. “But Yadav, instead of standing in the Covid vaccination queue, went and stood in the queue assigned for the anti-rabies injection.

Kirti Popare (Kirti Vicky Rayte), the nurse, checking Yadav’s case paper or orally inquiring about his status, gave him the anti-rabies injection,” states the order copy.

Taking note, Naresh Mhaske, the Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, had a meeting with officials and asked them to act against the staff. However, only suspension has been affected for the time being. “We have suspended the medical health officer and the nurse who are responsible for the carelessness. Firstly, the nurse did not inquire or read the case papers before giving him the injection. Secondly, the medical officer should have instructed him about the queue. The victim Yadav is safe,” added Mhaske.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:22 PM IST