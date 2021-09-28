Thane: 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting 15-year-old girl in Dombivli

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Thane district's Dombivli, ANI reported.

Further investigation is underway.

At present, Maharashtra government is facing flak due to recent crimes against women in the state.

Meanwhile, the Thane Police on Saturday said that the Dombivli gang rape survivor has been discharged from the hospital. The 15-year-old who was gang raped by more than 30 men was cheated by her boyfriend, the primary accused whom she had befriended through the social media, as per initial investigations, police sources said on Friday.

So far all of the accused have been arrested in the case, informed the police.

The victim came in touch with the prime accused through social media, and he indulged in a forced sexual act with her in January 2021, which he also videotaped to misuse later. The victim knew nearly all assailants and they forced her to accompany them to various nearby different locations in Dombivali, Rabale, Thane, Badlapur towns and even at a remote farmhouse where they raped her in groups.

On September 26, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod, said a Mumbai police official.

A case has been registered at Chembur police station on the survivor's statement and the accused was arrested.

