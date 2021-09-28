Mumbai: Maharashtra health department exams for Class C and D staff on October 24 and October 31

After postponing the public health department exams that were slated for September 25 and September 26 due to technical glitches in generating hall tickets, public health minister Rajesh Tope announced the new dates on Monday. The exam for Group C will be held on October 24 and Group D on October 31.

Tope said the hall tickets will be available online to the candidates nine days before the exams. The postponement of exams had caused a lot of stress to students. As many as 8 lakh aspirants will be appearing for the exams. However, Tope had apologised for this.

This had also exposed the government’s lack of coordination among the three important departments-- general administration, information technology and public health.

Tope said as the new dates fall on Sunday, availability of schools to conduct the exam will not be an issue. He said that the government has received representations from various organisations and aspirants to provide a dashboard giving details about the exam centres by October 1. Tope urged job aspirants not to believe in rumours and they should file a complaint if they detect irregularities in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the Group D exams will clash with the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) that will be held on the same day. This was brought to the Tope’s notice. Some organisations pointed out that candidates who have already applied for Group D examination may find it difficult to appear for TET.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:51 AM IST