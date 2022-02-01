e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai: City to experience colder days ahead as temperature likely to dip due to western disturbance

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai temperature may dip upto 28-29°Celsius reported Mumbai Weather.

It states, "Recently days been hot at 32°C & night cooler but from tomorrow onwards even day time max temp would be 28-29°C and min temp 16-18°C as western disturbance passes through in north. Around Friday likely to more cooler."

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
