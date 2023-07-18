Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Received In South Mumbai And Suburbs Throughtout The Night

Heavy Rainfall Received In South Mumbai And Suburbs On Intervening Night Of Monday-Tuesday

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The city is likely to witness more rainfall today, on Tuesday, July 18

Drowning incidents in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man died after drowning in a pond in Bhayandar at around 8.30 pm on Monday. According to fire brigade personnel, the deceased, Amit Ashutosh Das, was a resident of Fatak Road in Bhayandar (West) and the incident took place at Mandli Talao, located on the premises of a community hall building. Das entered the pond for a swim at around 7pm, against the advice of his friends. When he failed to come out after more than an hour, his friends informed the fire brigade.

Fire brigade personnel retrieved Das’s body from the pond. The body has been sent for post mortem to the nearby Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital. An accidental death report has been registered at the Bhayandar station. A 17-year-old boy living in Sai Sahakar Society at Lokmanya Nagar, Thane, drowned at Upvan Lake on Monday. The incident took place at around 1.45pm when the teen went swimming with four friends.

Mumbai & surrounding areas including catchment areas will get heavy rains next 48-60 hours. Interior Maharashtra will get heavy to moderate rains next 48 hours. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) July 17, 2023