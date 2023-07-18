Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Received In South Mumbai And Suburbs Throughtout The Night

Orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring district
IMD has issued orange alert for #Mumbai from 17th July to 19th July. Orange alert for #Thane from 17th July to 20th of July Orange alert to #Raigad & #Ratnagiri from 17th July to 21st July.
Heavy Rainfall Received In South Mumbai And Suburbs On Intervening Night Of Monday-Tuesday
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The city is likely to witness more rainfall today, on Tuesday, July 18
Drowning incidents in Mumbai
A 30-year-old man died after drowning in a pond in Bhayandar at around 8.30 pm on Monday. According to fire brigade personnel, the deceased, Amit Ashutosh Das, was a resident of Fatak Road in Bhayandar (West) and the incident took place at Mandli Talao, located on the premises of a community hall building. Das entered the pond for a swim at around 7pm, against the advice of his friends. When he failed to come out after more than an hour, his friends informed the fire brigade.
Fire brigade personnel retrieved Das’s body from the pond. The body has been sent for post mortem to the nearby Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital. An accidental death report has been registered at the Bhayandar station. A 17-year-old boy living in Sai Sahakar Society at Lokmanya Nagar, Thane, drowned at Upvan Lake on Monday. The incident took place at around 1.45pm when the teen went swimming with four friends.
