Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Fined ₹72,000 for Road Potholes During Festival Setup

Lalbaugcha Raja |

The F South ward of BMC has imposed a fine of Rs 72,000 on the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating potholes on the roads while constructing pandals for the festival. According to BMC's policy, during the permission stage, BMC included a condition that no Ganesh Mandal would be allowed to create potholes on the roads. If any mandal dug potholes, a penalty of Rs. 2,000 per pothole would be charged.

An official reported that BMC identified 36 potholes created by Lalbaug Mandal and requested them to pay the corresponding fine. The members of the Mandal paid the penalty amount, and the matter was closed.

This year, following the order of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BMC waived all permission charges for Ganesh Mandals. However, certain conditions were retained, including restrictions on mandap height not exceeding 30 feet. Mandals were required to submit a certificate of structural stability from an architect if their mandap exceeded 25 feet in height. BMC also warned Ganesh Mandals not to dig potholes on the roads, with a penalty of Rs 2,000 per pothole as the consequence.

Additionally, BMC set conditions for mandals to ensure the cleanliness of the area around the mandap, emphasizing that this responsibility would help prevent diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Swine flu, and leptospirosis from spreading in the city during the festival. Ganesh Mandals were also prohibited from displaying ads for liquor, Gutkha, and tobacco products. However, they were encouraged to display BMC's hoardings with awareness appeals.

BMC urged mandals to maintain open spaces for vehicle movements and pedestrian access if their pandal was located near railway stations, bus stations, rickshaw stands, or taxi stands. Furthermore, they were advised not to violate noise pollution rules and refrain from allowing stalls to be set up in the mandap for selling books or other prayer-related goods. Each mandal was expected to obtain separate electricity and water lines from the relevant authorities.

