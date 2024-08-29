Mumbai: Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren Appointed Director General Of GST Intelligence, Sub National Unit (West)

Dr Nirmal Kumar Soren | File

Mumbai: Dr. Nirmal Kumar Soren, a distinguished officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), has been appointed as the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Sub National Unit (West). under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Dr. Soren, a 1991 Batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Tax) officer, has an extensive career with significant experience across various field formations, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in Kolkata, Delhi, Patria, Meerut and Mumbai. Prior to taking over the charge as DG, DGGI, SNU(W), Mumbai.

Before his new role, he served as the Principal Commissioner of Mumbai Central CGST Commissionerate.

The DGGI is the apex intelligence organization responsible for the collection, collation, and dissemination of intelligence related to the evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST), as well as Central Excise and Service Tax duties at the national level. In his new role, Dr. Soren will oversee the Western Region, which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh—regions known for their significant revenue generation.

Dr. Soren will play a crucial role in monitoring and addressing revenue leakages within these states, with the aim of enhancing compliance with indirect tax laws. Under the leadership of the DGGI SNU (West), the total GST liability detected reached an impressive Rs 1,06,346 Crore in the financial year 2023-24, highlighting the critical importance of the role in maintaining revenue integrity.