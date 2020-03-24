Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai - How India's polluted cities are seeing clear blue skies during coronavirus lockdown

In Chennai, PM 2.5 pollutant is in "moderate" category at 65. On the other hand in Kolkata, PM 2.5 pollutant is in in "poor" category at 113, while PM 10 pollutants is in "satisfactory" category at 55.

The quality improved after the government imposed one-day curfew in the country and thereafter put it under a complete lockdown. On Monday, the observations undertaken by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) also showed that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels reduced significantly during the lockdown in both China and Italy.

"Efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic have reduced economic activity and led to localised improvements in the air quality. But it is too early to assess the implications for concentrations of greenhouse gases, which are responsible for long-term climate change," the statement by WMO further added.

