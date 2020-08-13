Mumbai CP talks to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar pandey ,no case against Cops

The two weeks long row between Mumbai and Patna police ended this evening with the Mumbai police commissioner,Paramveer Singh on Wednesday telephoning to Bihar DG of police,Gupteshwar pandey and clarifyingthere was no complaint filed against the visiting Bihar policemen in Mumbai.

Pandey said here this evening that Mumbai CP called him and told no case or complaint against the five policemen who had visited Mumbai in case of Sushant Singh Rajput death from July 27 was filed .Mumbai CP told Pandey,these reports are false.

Pandey thanked the Mumbai CP and claimed talks were very cordial and friendly.

Five police officers led by City SP,Vinahy Tiwari had visited Mumbai for investigation of the case following registration of an FIR by SSR father at Rajiv Nagar police station against six people,including five family members of Rhea Chakarvarty.Tiwary was put under quarantine too.All the five are back to Patna.

Meanwhile,Neeraj Kumar Babllo,BJP MLA and cousin of SSR on Wednesday claimed he has sent a legal notice to the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today regretting his(Raut)comments on the family of SSR and personal attack on Krishna Kumar Singh,film hero's father.Raut has been asked to tender an unqualified apology for his baseless and uncharitable remarks within 48 hours failing which Babllo would file a defamation suit at Patna against the MP.

Raut had alleged SSR father had married twice and was not in good terms with his only son,who allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.He did not come to meet his only son for long,Raut is alleged to have said.

The Sena MP had also commented against the DGP of Bihar and had alleged Pandey was trying to contest the coming assembly elections on BJP and recalled in 2009 Lok Sabha elections,he had quit the service to contest Lok Sabha elections.

Pandey said the Sena MP made uncharitable personal comments against him,but would not seek any action since he was an "honourable MP"

HAM(S) spokesman,Danish Rizwan today filed a complaint with Patna police against Raut,Mumbai Mayor and Mumbai police commissioner alleging they prevented Patna police from investigating the SSR death case in Mumbai.