Punjab: Governor Banwarilal Purohit Visits Shiv Sena Punjab Leader At Ludhiana Hospital

Chandigarh: Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday visited Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar at the Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Hospital in Ludhiana who was brutally attacked and injured with swords by three Nihang Sikhs in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

According to media reports, Purohit who inquired about Thapar’s health, also spoke to doctors attending him as well as the senior police and administration officials to have first-hand information about the incident and the ongoing investigations into the same.

Purohit, who also interacted with newspersons said that Thapar was being given the best available treatment while fortunately his brain and skull remained intact which saved his life. There would be no disability and he would also be able to work normally after the treatment, the governor said.

Stating that he would monitor the case, Purohit, rued that when security is provided to somebody, he is given a guarantee of total protection, but, in this case, there was a total failure of the security.

It may be recalled that Thapar, 58, was grievously hurt after three Nihang Sikhs attacked him with swords in the busy area near civil hospital on Friday. They fled the spot on Thapar’s scooter after leaving him in a pool of blood.

While all the political parties had condemned the incident and lashed out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar had also accused the Mann government of being incompetent and responsible for the worsening law and order situation in the state.