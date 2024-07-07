 Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde Sena Leader's Son Rams Into Scooter In Worli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde Sena Leader's Son Rams Into Scooter In Worli

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde Sena Leader's Son Rams Into Scooter In Worli

The couple, residents of the Koliwada area in Worli, had visited Sassoon Dock early in the morning to buy fish. On their way back, their scooter was hit from behind by the BMW, causing severe injuries to both individuals.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area has come to light, involving a BMW car that struck a couple from the fishermen community riding a scooter, resulting in the death of the fisherman's wife and severe injuries to the husband. The car was reportedly driven by the son of a Shiv Sena leader. The tragic accident occurred at 5:30 am on Sunday near Atria Mall in Worli.

Visuals shared on X by journalist Vivek Gupta show the damaged vehicles after the accident. The white colour BMW sports car involved in the crash can be seen damaged in the front while the scooter can be seen badly damaged in the rear showing the impact of the collision.

Couple Returning From Sassoon Dock Struck By Speeding Car

According to a Times Now report quoting police sources, the couple, residents of the Koliwada area in Worli, had visited Sassoon Dock early in the morning to buy fish. On their way back, their scooter was hit from behind by the BMW, causing severe injuries to both individuals.

Following the collision, they were rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai. Sadly, the wife succumbed to her injuries, while the husband remains under medical care.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'MCOCA File In Extortion Case Against Arun Gawli Untraceable,' Crime Branch Informs Court
article-image

Shiv Sena Leader's Son Involved In Crash

According to reports by Marathi news portals, the car was driven by the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir, who drover the car at high speed allegedly struck the couple on the scooter. The Worli Police have seized the BMW involved in the incident. He has been reportedly detained at the Worli Police Station.

A detailed investigation is underway. Senior Mumbai Police officials have arrived at the Worli Police Station, and the case is expected to be formally registered soon. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde...

Marico's Priyanjali Mariwala Buys A Luxury Flat Worth ₹65 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex

Marico's Priyanjali Mariwala Buys A Luxury Flat Worth ₹65 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai: 'MCOCA File In Extortion Case Against Arun Gawli Untraceable,' Crime Branch Informs Court

Mumbai: 'MCOCA File In Extortion Case Against Arun Gawli Untraceable,' Crime Branch Informs Court

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Eyes Mumbai Cricket Association Presidency Amid State...

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Eyes Mumbai Cricket Association Presidency Amid State...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Discharges BMC Engineer Involved In 2013 Babu Genu Market Building Collapse...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Discharges BMC Engineer Involved In 2013 Babu Genu Market Building Collapse...