Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde Sena Leader's Son Rams Into Scooter In Worli

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area has come to light, involving a BMW car that struck a couple from the fishermen community riding a scooter, resulting in the death of the fisherman's wife and severe injuries to the husband. The car was reportedly driven by the son of a Shiv Sena leader. The tragic accident occurred at 5:30 am on Sunday near Atria Mall in Worli.

Visuals shared on X by journalist Vivek Gupta show the damaged vehicles after the accident. The white colour BMW sports car involved in the crash can be seen damaged in the front while the scooter can be seen badly damaged in the rear showing the impact of the collision.

Couple Returning From Sassoon Dock Struck By Speeding Car

According to a Times Now report quoting police sources, the couple, residents of the Koliwada area in Worli, had visited Sassoon Dock early in the morning to buy fish. On their way back, their scooter was hit from behind by the BMW, causing severe injuries to both individuals.

Following the collision, they were rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai. Sadly, the wife succumbed to her injuries, while the husband remains under medical care.

Shiv Sena Leader's Son Involved In Crash

According to reports by Marathi news portals, the car was driven by the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir, who drover the car at high speed allegedly struck the couple on the scooter. The Worli Police have seized the BMW involved in the incident. He has been reportedly detained at the Worli Police Station.

A detailed investigation is underway. Senior Mumbai Police officials have arrived at the Worli Police Station, and the case is expected to be formally registered soon. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.