Mukhtar Ansari's life is in danger in prison, says plea filed by family - Here is all you need to know

BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

The application states, "CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the barracks and even in the bathroom, which is causing problems for him. No health check-up is being done by the medical team on a regular basis that was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court after being shifted from Ropar district of Punjab to Banda jail." In the application, the wife and the son of Ansari requested the authorities to look into the matter.

Earlier, on June 30, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested the driver of BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's ambulance, Salim, from the Jankipuram area that will help in facilitating the investigation going on against Ansari's ongoing cases. In the interrogation by the STF team, Salim revealed his closeness to Mukhtar and also admitted to being a part of his gang for a long time.

52 cases against Mukhtar Ansari

As of April 12, according to the police, around 52 cases are registered on various issues against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states. He was transferred to a jail in Uttar Pradesh on April 7.

On April 27, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was recently shifted from a Punjab Jail to a highly-secured isolation barrack in the District Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukhtar Ansari tells UP court Rs 5 crore contract given to kill him inside jail

According to reports, Mukhtar Ansari told an Uttar Pradesh court on August 16 that a contract of Rs 5 crore has been given for his killing inside the jail and that unauthorised people entered the prison without making any entry in the register.

Ansari, who is lodged in the Banda jail, was produced virtually before Maushmi Madhesi, a judge in the special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs here in Uttar Pradesh, in a case of forgery and cheating.

The forgery and cheating case against Ansari was registered after it was found that a bulletproof ambulance with a Barabanki registration number was used to ferry him from Ropar jail to a Mohali court in Punjab in an extortion case.

According to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, Ansari told the judge that a contract has been given for killing him inside the jail.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari?

Mukhtar Ansari who was also a BSP MLA was shifted from Punjab to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh in April 2021. A legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 cases in Uttar Pradesh and other states. He is also accused in the murder of BJP MLA Krishna Nanda Rai, whose wife and BJP MLA Alka Rai had demanded Ansari's transfer to a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:08 AM IST