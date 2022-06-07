e-Paper Get App

Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind issues threat to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, seeks apology

After BJP leader Nupur Sharma's faced backlash for her remarks about Prophent Mohammed on TV News Channel. Terror outfit Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind has now issued a statement about BJP’s Sharma offensive remarks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Photo: Twitter

The outfit issued a threat on social media saying that Nupur Sharam has insulted Prophet Mohammed and needs to apologise to the world. The BJP is playing mischief.

article-image

