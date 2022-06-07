Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind issues threat to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, seeks apology

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Photo: Twitter

After BJP leader Nupur Sharma's faced backlash for her remarks about Prophent Mohammed on TV News Channel. Terror outfit Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind has now issued a statement about BJP’s Sharma offensive remarks.

The outfit issued a threat on social media saying that Nupur Sharam has insulted Prophet Mohammed and needs to apologise to the world. The BJP is playing mischief.

Little known outfit - Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind statement about BJP’s Sharma offensive remarks. The group is active/based in Indian Administered Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/pdnXK5EdMy — Saleem Mehsud (@SaleemMehsud) June 6, 2022