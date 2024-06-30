Muharram 2024: Shias Ask Government To Provide Security To Processions

Representative Image | Sajad Hameed

With the Islamic month of Muharram beginning on July 8, Shia Muslims have asked the central government to instruct state and district administrations to strengthen security and safety at commemorative venues.

The month is especially important to the Shia sect as it was during this month, corresponding to October 680 AD, when Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad and their third Imam, was martyred along with nearly 100 family members and followers in Karbala, now in Iraq. The incident led to the formal schism into the Shia and Sunni sects. The tenth day of the month, called Ashura, is observed as the day of martyrdom. The month is also the first in the Islamic calendar.

The Shia community, which is estimated to form around 20-25% of India's Muslim population, mark the event with processions of mourners. This has often led to clashes between members of other sects. The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has written to the central government to instruct state police departments to provide security on the routes taken by processionists.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, national general secretary of the AISPLB said that the government should instruct chief ministers of states to provide security on routes taken by the processionists. He said that the processionists are joined by members of other sects and religions and that the government should ensure the safety of participants, especially the elderly, women, and children.

Muharram processions carry tall tazias which are floats depicting the tomb of Imam Hussain. The tazias often collide with overhead electricity wires, causing incidents of electrocution. The organisation has asked the government to instruct the local electricity boards and companies about the hazard and take precautionary measures. The community has also asked for measures to relieve heat, including watering of roads used by the processionists and provision of drinking water on the routes.